Hiker rescued after high fall from Lookout Mountain in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – One person had to be rescued on Sunday after a high fall at Lookout Mountain in Chattanooga.

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue Service was called to help the National Park Service and the Lookout Mountain Fire Department with search and rescue efforts.

A haul system was set up to lift the injured hiker back to the trail. Crews then carried the hiker out of the woods and to a waiting ambulance.

Rescue crews say the hiker did suffer injuries but their condition is unknown as of Monday morning.