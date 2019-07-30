Hilton Knoxville sold to owners of The Tennessean and Holiday Inn hotels downtown

Hilton Knoxville in downtown Knoxivlle has been sold to a Columbus, Ohio, called Rockbridge, it was announced Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (Photo from Google Maps)

COLUMBUS, Ohio, (WATE) – The Hilton Knoxville Hotel in downtown Knoxville has changed hands as an Ohio firm increases its hospitality footprint in downtown Knoxville.

Rockbridge of Columbus, Ohio, which already owns two downtown hotels, announced it has bought the 320-room hotel at 501 W. Church Ave. across from the Knox County Public Library.

The hotel will be managed by PM Hotel Group.

“We are excited to acquire this Hilton in a great market like Knoxville,” said Chris Diffley, Managing Director of the Investment Group at Rockbridge. “We are also pleased to continue our relationship with a trusted, proven partner like PM Hotel Group while deepening our partnership with Hilton.”

Hotel features include the Marble City Kitchen restaurant, the Firefly outdoor bar and lounge, a Starbucks, more than 14,500 square feet of meeting space including a 7,0000-square-foot ballroom, a fitness center, and pool.

A renovation is planned for guest rooms and suites, lobby areas, and exterior at some point.

The acquisition is the third property for Rockbridge in the Knoxville market, with the company having recently acquired The Tennessean and the Holiday Inn Knoxville Downtown.

The hotel will remain a Hilton branded property.