Hip-hop group out of Greeneville Fourth of July celebrations after member tests positive for COVID-19

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One of the concerts scheduled for the town of Greeneville’s Fourth of July celebrations has been canceled after one of the group members tested positive for COVID-19.

7 Figgaz and the Imperial Inc. Crew will not perform at the town Greeneville’s Fourth of July celebration after a group member tested positive for COVID-19. The group was set to perform at 8:15 on Saturday at Hardin Park.

The schedule for the remaining events will not change. Aaron Walker Band will perform at Gosnell’s Stereo, located at 809 Tusculum Blvd, at 6 p.m. They will be followed by Strong Ties at 6:45. The Flying Js will perform at 7:30 at Hardin Park. The parade will begin at 9 p.m. and festivities will conclude with the fireworks show at Greeneville High School at 10 p.m.

The concerts will also be broadcast live on the Town of Greeneville facebook page.

A limited supply of free masks and hand sanitizer will be available. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own masks and to practice social distancing by bringing blankets and chairs to set six feet from their neighbors.

For more information on the entertainment schedule and parade route, visit www.greenevilletn.gov.