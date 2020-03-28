Historic stimulus package signed; East Tennessee residents relieved

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — President Trump signed a historic stimulus package to assist American citizens and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The package includes financial assistance for hospitals and small businesses. It also includes direct payments of $1,200 to every single adult and an additional $500 for each child 16 and under.

This package will hopefully ease the burden for citizens who have been laid off or are have had their hours cut. Knoxville resident, Dwayne Shanklin is one of many that has been laid off from his job. He says its a relief to know that help is on the way.

“Any money that you receive as a surprise is definitely appreciated,” Shanklin said.

Americans could start seeing direct payments by April 6.

