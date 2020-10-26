Historic WWII B-17G bomber to be showcased in Sevierville this week

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Museum of Aviation is hosting a very special guest this week.

Yankee Lady, one of the ten remaining airworthy Boeing B-17g Flying Fortresses from World War II, will be showcased this week at the Tennessee Museum of Aviation in Sevierville.

The plane is making the stop as part of its WWII Salute to Victory Southern Tour.

A spokesperson for the museum said, “there may be only ten airworthy Boeing B-17s left in existence, so it’s quite a thrill for us to have an award-winning example make an appearance at our museum.”

The museum is located at 135 Air Museum Way in Sevierville from tomorrow through Thursday.