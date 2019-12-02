Hit the Market Square ice rink with the Knoxville Ice Bears on Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Ice Bears are gearing up to take their talents outdoors.

The hockey team is inviting fans to join them at the ice rink in Market Square on Monday night.

Fans, be sure to join us at Market Square tomorrow night to Skate with the Ice Bears!



Ice Bears players Hayden Stewart, Pierre Ouellette, Brian Bachnak and Riley Christensen will all be on hand skating from 6 to 8 p.m.