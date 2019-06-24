Hobby Lobby to move into former Kingston Pike home of Toys “R” Us

Hobby Lobby, a popular craft and home decor chain, is set to open a new store in Knoxville at a site formerly occupied by Toys “R” Us.

Construction is underway on the 53,000 square-foot building located at 8009 Kingston Pike and N. Winston Road. The space has been unoccupied since Toys “R” Us closed in June of 2018.

Hobby Lobby currently has 26 locations in Tennessee. The Kingston Pike store is projected to open in mid-September. The location will bring about 35–50 jobs to the community paying $15.70 per hour for full-time and $10.45 per hour for part-time associates.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.

