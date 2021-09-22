HoLa Festival needs volunteers for Parade of Nations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 21st annual HoLa Festival, a celebration of Hispanic and Latinx culture and people in East Tennessee, is this weekend, Sept. 25-26, at the World’s Fair Park Performance Lawn and organizers are still looking for volunteers.

Every year the festival’s Parade of Nations celebrates the countries and cultures coming together and 11 people have signed up to march. More representatives for the parade are needed.

If you want to represent your heritage by dressing up in traditional attire and take part in the parade you can sign up online.