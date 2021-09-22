HoLa Festival needs volunteers for Parade of Nations

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 21st annual HoLa Festival, a celebration of Hispanic and Latinx culture and people in East Tennessee, is this weekend, Sept. 25-26, at the World’s Fair Park Performance Lawn and organizers are still looking for volunteers.

Every year the festival’s Parade of Nations celebrates the countries and cultures coming together and 11 people have signed up to march. More representatives for the parade are needed.

If you want to represent your heritage by dressing up in traditional attire and take part in the parade you can sign up online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Kroger adding 1,500 employees

State wants to grow tourism in rural and distressed counties

Woman accused of assaulting officers

Tennessee summer program led to increases in English, math

Man convicted in 2017 murder as search for 3 missing people continues

Knox Heritage making push to save Pryor Brown Garage