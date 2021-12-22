DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Companion Animal Rescue & Education (CARE) in Jefferson County will host a holiday fundraiser with 100% of the proceeds benefitting animals in need.

The fundraising event will feature holiday activities including photo opportunities with a Cousin Eddie impersonator from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, complete with a replica RV.

A food truck will be on hand and volunteers will also hold a pet supply drive for donation drop-offs. Donations can also be made on carejeffcounty.com.

CARE will hold the fundraiser from 2-6 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday. It will be held at 1435 Highway 139 in Dandridge.

Looking for a tasty way to benefit the animal shelter? CARE is auctioning off a 5-course dinner for eight guests prepared by Heinz Lauer, certified executive chef of Le Cordon Bleu culinary arts. Lauer and his team will serve a customizable dinner in the winning bidder’s home at a date of their choosing.

Bidding ends on Thursday, December 30th at 5 p.m. Click here to place a bid.