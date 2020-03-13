Holston Conference urges churches to cease public worship due to coronavirus concerns

ALCOA, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Holston Conference of The United Methodist Church is urging churches to cancel public worship due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Bishop Dindy Taylor says churches should suspend large gatherings for the next two weeks.

“Out of an abundance of caution and our concern for you, our churches, and communities, the Cabinet and I strongly urge the churches of Holston Conference to suspend worship and large-group gatherings beginning today for the next two weeks,” Taylor wrote in a letter posted to the conference’s website.

Taylor says churches should use their discretion regarding smaller gatherings, such as Bible studies.

“During this time of unusual decisions, United Methodist congregations across the denomination are finding creative ways to continue our prayers, presence, gifts, service and witness to others,” she wrote. “It is my prayer that we will do the same.”

The Holston conference has posted coronavirus resources for churches on its website.