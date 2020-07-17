Home Depot, Lowe’s join other retailers in mandating masks in stores

Home Depot and Lowe’s joined other major retailers Friday in announcing a mandatory mask policy.

Lowe’s said in a press release that the new nationwide standard will require all customers to wear masks or face coverings inside U.S. stores starting July 20. Anyone who doesn’t have a mask will be given one while supplies last.

“As a retailer offering essential goods, we have a responsibility to our associates, customers and small businesses in communities nationwide to help provide a safe shopping experience,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “Throughout this pandemic, our associates have worked tirelessly so customers could get the goods and services they needed for their homes and small businesses. For the safety of everyone in our stores, we ask that customers wear masks, and to make this new standard less restrictive, we will make masks available to those who need them.”

Lowe’s has required employees to wear masks since May.

To accommodate customers, Lowes is also offering in-store pickup, curbside pickup and expanded an expanded lineup of products on Lowes.com.

Home Depot

Home Depot’s mask policy goes into effect July 22. The policy states that small children or those who have a valid medical condition will not be required to wear a mask.

The company says 85 percent of its stores already require facial masks to comply with local and state regulations, and all employees in stores, distribution center and other locations must wear them.

“We appreciate all of our associates who have been working so hard to serve our customers with the essential products they need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to thank our customers for their cooperation as we work to protect everyone in our stores,” said Ann-Marie Campbell, executive vice president of stores for The Home Depot.

Masks will be provided for shoppers who don’t have one, and stores will use public address announcements and signage to remind people of the new policy.

Anyone who prefers to avoid entering the store with a mask on can order via curbside pickup or home delivery.

Lowe’s and Home Depot join other retailers including CVS, Target, Walmart, Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Kroger Co., among others, in announcing the new mask policy.

