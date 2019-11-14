Homeowner recounts moment truck slammed through his Farragut home

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – A Farragut homeowner is sharing their relief despite a truck crashing into their house.

It was a terrifying moment for two people in Farragut on Wednesday afternoon, when a truck slammed through the wall of their home.

First responders tell WATE 6 On Your Side it happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Roane Drive.

Both people inside were not hurt, but we are told the driver was transported to the hospital.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel is hearing from the homeowner, who says he is still shaken up.

“I saw the chimney first coming to me, and then the wall. I was thinking maybe like an earthquake or something. That happened in seconds. And after that I saw the truck coming at me, and I tried to run but I could not even move,” said homeowner Manuel Garcia.

“Why would it have to be my family members? It’s just really shocking,” said his niece, Jazmin Leon.

Normally at that time of the afternoon, Garcia says he would be sitting in his living room. Luckily on Wednesday, he was a few feet behind that, in the kitchen and dining room area.

“I wasn’t watching TV at the moment, I was eating. If not, if I was watching TV, so maybe that truck would hit me,” Garcia said. “Your material is second, but we thank God we’re ok.”

Garcia and his family are feeling thankful it wasn’t worse and lucky, he says, to be alive.

He tells us he will not be able to live in his home for days. He will stay with nearby family members in the meantime.