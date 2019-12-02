Homeowner rescued from North Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville fire crews rescued a homeowner early Monday after responding to a North Knoxville house fire.

Just after 4 a.m. Monday, Knoxville Fire Department crews were dispatched to a reported house fire on E. Quincy Ave in North Knoxville. . When firefighters arrived, the front rooms of the home were largely involved and had already burned through the roof covering the front porch of the single-story home.

Responders rescued the owner of the home who was unconscious in the hallway of the home. The man was rushed to the hospital for treatment for burns and smoke inhalation. His condition is unknown at this time.

Fire Investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire. No other injuries are reported.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.