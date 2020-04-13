Homes destroyed, injuries reported after powerful storm hits Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several homes and other structures collapsed, trees and power lines were pulled down into roadways and multiple injuries were reported as a powerful storm tore through Chattanooga late Sunday night.
According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, firefighters were going door-to-door early Monday morning in several neighborhoods affected, including along Igou Gap Road, Gray Road and Jenkins Road.
The department said the areas hit had “multiple collapses,” including homes and other structures. Trees and power lines were pulled down across the city and several gas leaks were also reported.
Firefighters added “several people” were transported to hospitals with injuries, but the number of people and the extent of the injuries was not immediately released.
