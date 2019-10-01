Homicide investigation underway after body found by Loudon County deputies

A homicide investigation is underway in Loudon County Tuesday after deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive man.

Jacob Dean Bishop, 35, of Lenoir City, was found dead after deputies responded to a report of an ‘unconscious and unresponsive’ man just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. “Once patrol deputies arrived on scene, it was quickly determined that foul play was involved and that the male was a victim of a homicide,” Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider said in a press release.

The cause of death has been ruled a murder based on preliminary details.

“At this time, we are able to confirm that this is an active murder investigation. Our Criminal Investigations Division Detectives are working diligently to gather the evidence and facts from the scene”, said Sheriff Guider.

Loudon County authorities are following up on several leads as to the identification of a suspect, according to the release. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.