Homicide investigation underway after shooting victim shows up at UTMC

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A homicide investigation is underway Saturday afternoon after a shooting victim arrives at University of Tennessee Medical Center and dies.

A man arrived at the hospital around 2 p.m. in a personal vehicle and was pronounced dead.

According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting is believed to have occurred at the area of Sunset Avenue and S. Castle Street.

The suspect allegedly exited a black mid-sized sedan, fired shots and fled the scene.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to please call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.