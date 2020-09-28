CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A homicide investigation is underway in Cumberland County.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and 13th Judicial District Attorney’s Office are conducting a homicide investigation at a home on Christian Road in Cumberland County, according to a CCSO post.
No other information has been provided. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
- Louisville protests continue in Breonna Taylor’s name
- Bombshell Trump tax revelation could tarnish business mogul image that fueled his rise
- Knoxville welcomes 46th annual Street Rod Nationals South
- Homicide investigation underway in Cumberland County
- Man dies after cardiac event in Great Smoky Mountains Park