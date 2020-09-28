Homicide investigation underway in Cumberland County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A homicide investigation is underway in Cumberland County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and 13th Judicial District Attorney’s Office are conducting a homicide investigation at a home on Christian Road in Cumberland County, according to a CCSO post.

No other information has been provided. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter