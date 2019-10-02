Homicide investigation underway in Greeneville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Greeneville Police Department is at the scene of an apparent homicide, Assistant Police Chief Michael Crum announced Wednesday morning.

Greeneville police investigators are investigating the death of a man in the 2000 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to a GPD release.

No other information has been released at this time. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter