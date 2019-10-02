Homicide investigation underway in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Greeneville Police Department is at the scene of an apparent homicide, Assistant Police Chief Michael Crum announced Wednesday morning.

Greeneville police investigators are investigating the death of a man in the 2000 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to a GPD release.

No other information has been released at this time. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.