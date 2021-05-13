‘Honky tonker’ charged with vandalism after fight inside Broadway bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was charged with felony vandalism after police said he shattered the glass door of a Broadway honky tonk after a fight inside the bar early Thursday morning.

Metro officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to reports of a fight at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row at the corner of Broadway and Fourth Avenue.

The manager of Whiskey Row told officers there was a fight on the top floor of the honky tonk and his security guards kicked out everyone involved, including 28-year-old Austin Anderson, according to the police report.

(Photo: WKRN)

Once he was removed from the Broadway business, a warrant alleges Anderson “pressed his genitals against the door,” then punched the glass, shattering a pane of the glass, causing an estimated $1,100 in damage.

Officers said they attempted to take Anderson into custody, but he took off running. He was quickly captured by police and arrested, according to investigators.

Anderson was booked into the Metro jail Thursday morning on charges of felony vandalism and public intoxication. His bond was set at $2,600.

A booking photo for Anderson was not immediately released by law enforcement.