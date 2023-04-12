KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of veterans who served in the United States Armed Forces journeyed to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday thanks to HonorAir Knoxville. It was the group’s HonorAir 32nd flight.

Flight 32 departed from Knoxville at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to return around 7:40 p.m. More than 130 veterans who served overseas are in attendance. The public is invited to a Welcome Home Celebration at McGhee Tyson Airport on Wednesday night.

The veterans are traveling to Washington in a one-day, all-expense paid trip to see the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War memorials, the Marine, Navy and Air Force memorials, and the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon accompanied the group on the journey. She shared on Twitter Wednesday morning her excitement and thanked founder Eddie Mannis and all the volunteers who make the trips possible.

HonorAir Knoxville was established and is presented by Prestige Cleaners with a goal to honor East Tennessee World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans by flying them to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor. Eddie Mannis, president of Prestige Cleaners and Prestige Tuxedos, is the Founder and Chairman of HonorAir Knoxville.

Since October 2007 HonorAir has taken 31 flights and thousands of East Tennessee veterans to Washington, D.C.

The veterans will return to Knoxville Wednesday evening, where they will be welcomed back with cheering crowds and smiling faces. The public is invited to welcome the veterans at McGhee Tyson Airport.