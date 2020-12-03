Hospitalizations continue to mount as Knox County reports two new COVID-19 deaths

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of Knox County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 grew by five on Thursday, to a new record-high of 135.

The Knox County Health Department also reported two new deaths and 207 new COVID-19 cases. The active case count decreased slightly to 2,482 in Knox County.

According to data released on Dec. 1 on the Knox County COVID-19 dashboard, there are only eight available Intensive Care Unit beds available in 19 regional hospitals in 16 counties. Overall non-ICU beds are currently at a 93.3% utilization rate.

On Tuesday, Knox County reported 437 new cases, the first time more than 400 new cases were reported in a single day.

KCHD has reported 181 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 175 of those have happened since July 2.

Reported Knox County deaths by month

December: 14 deaths

November: 62 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

The inactive case count grew by 325 since Wednesday for a total of 17,970 in the county.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Of the 19,522 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 612 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 1,111 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.