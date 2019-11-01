Hot air balloon makes an unexpected landing in Jonesborough driveway

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – As Brady Sloan and his wife were grilling on their back porch Sunday, they heard something that sounded like a truck or motorcycle, but would soon find out it was something much different.

The video above shows a hot air balloon landing near a Jonesborough home and sliding toward it as people were inside.

“A big shadow had come over the backyard,” said Sloan, “and I thought, ‘this ain’t right.'”

The hot air balloon crashed into his home around 5:25 p.m.

“It was one of those things where your brain just turned off,” said Sloan. “You couldn’t register what it was.”

Three people were inside the basket and no injuries were reported. News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton found out the hot air balloon took off from an airfield in Fall Branch.

“Just a lot of shocked faces,” said Sloan, “done some shingle damage, stuff like that.”

One thing that stood out about the balloon is a breast cancer awareness ribbon.

The pilot of the hot air balloon told Blake that it was custom made in honor of his late wife who passed away after battling breast cancer.

That pilot had also just returned from the International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“He said he had just underestimated the winds and I guess they saw the vacant field next to us and they were trying to land it there,” said Sloan.

Sloan said his area seems to keep a constant wind. He’s now working with a few insurance companies to get an estimate for the minor damage.

Sloan said he’s glad no one was hurt.

“It’s just something you don’t see everyday,” he said.

Sloan and the crew had to pull the balloon off the home and into the field next to the home. The team then let the air out of the balloon, rolled it up and put it in the back of a pick-up truck.