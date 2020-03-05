Hotel Knoxville not accepting reservations over renovation issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hotel Knoxville Marriott announced they are no longer accepting reservations for the time being.

Hotel Knoxville said they are not accepting any new reservations until Wednesday, April 1 due to what they say are, “complications with renovations.”

Visit Knoxville said the hotel remains open but has suspended all services.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

