Hound Dog, Smokies baseball team’s beloved grounds crew dog, found safe

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Smokies baseball team announced Monday afternoon that Hound Dog, the beloved four-legged friend of Smokies Stadium, had safely returned.

“This would not have been possible without the amazing support of our community and fans. Thank you to everyone that helped along the way,” the Smokies said via its Facebook page.

Hound Dog had gone missing a few weeks ago.

The team also said they were “excited and thankful” that he had made a safe return to the stadium.

Details of Hound Dog’s adventure were not immediately available, nor how he returned to the stadium.

