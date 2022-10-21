BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An hours-long standoff between Metro police and a barricaded man in a Nashville neighborhood has officially ended after the home at the center of the standoff went up in flames early Friday morning.

The incident began Thursday, Oct. 20 around 2:30 p.m. on Sawyer Brown Road at General George Patton Road in the River Plantation neighborhood of Bellevue.

According to Metro police, officers attempted to serve a warrant at a residence when Zachary Michael Johnson, 40, refused to surrender and barricaded himself inside the home.

Zachary Michael Johnson. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police issued arrest warrants for Johnson on Thursday charging him with stalking and harassing/threatening a Nashville Assistant District Attorney.

The multi-hour standoff ended around 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 after the home went up in flames. It is unknown what led to the fire at this time.

Fire personnel was able to extinguish the flames early Friday morning. Officials say Johnson was able to escape the residence with minor injuries.

According to Metro police, Johnson fired a couple of shots at SWAT officers at the scene during the multi-hour standoff.

Neighbors told a News 2 crew on the scene that they were not asked to leave their homes during the duration of the incident.

No other information was immediately released.