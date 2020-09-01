House fire displaces Morristown family

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a family’s home on Monday.

The Morristown Fire Department responded before 4:30 p.m. to a fire at 432 Montrose Ave. When firefighters arrived smoke was showing from the windows and eaves of the single-family residence.

The fire was brought under control in a matter of minutes after 16 MFD personnel arrived on scene. Morristown Police Department, Morristown EMS and Morristown Utility also responded.

The living room, bedrooms and kitchen all suffered fire damage. The living room appears to be the room of origin, according to the Morristown Fire Department. The property did not have smoke alarms.

“The resident stated that he fell asleep while smoking and woke up with his shirt on fire. He said he removed his shirt and threw it on the couch,” a release from the department said.

A preliminary report estimates $80,000 in damage. The occupants are staying with relatives.

The Morristown Fire Marshal’s Office is still examining the scene.

