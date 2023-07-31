KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is reportedly unaccounted for after a house fire in North Knox County early Monday morning, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Crews responded to the scene of a working house fire early Monday with Rural Metro saying on social media that the road “will be closed for an extended period to allow fire crews to work.” The house is said to be a total loss.

The house fire is in the 9900 block of Chestnut Ridge Road in North Knox County. According to Rural Metro spokesperson Jeff Bagwell at the scene, two people had been in the house at the time of the fire, with one person unaccounted for as of 6:15 a.m.

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire, Knox County)

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire, Knox County)

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire, Knox County)

(Photo: WATE)

(Photo: WATE)

(Photo: WATE)

Bagwell also said the biggest factor that hampered their fire response was the lack of nearby fire hydrants, so water had to be shuttled to the scene. Water tankers from Anderson County also responded to the scene.

Rural Metro Fire crews first responded to the house fire at around 4:32 a.m. Early information from dispatch said there were two occupants still inside the home. When crews arrived, they found the house completely engulfed in flames. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene and located one of the occupants down the street, but the second occupant had not yet been located as of 6:15 a.m.

“Efforts are underway to thoroughly search the structure for the person, and KCSO is attempting to locate it as well,” Rural Metro stated in an email update.

Rural Metro also thanked Anderson County volunteer fire departments for their assistance for bringing in water tankers to assist.

No fire department injuries were reported, and the Fire Investigation Unit will be handling the investigation.