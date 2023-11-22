KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning in the 2200 block of McCalla Avenue.

A KFD spokesperson says the call reporting thick black smoke coming from a house came in just before 4 a.m. Crews responded and made a quick attack on the fire, but they were met with heavy fire conditions and it appeared that the fire had been burning for some time.

The fire was deemed under control at 4:36 a.m. The home had been under renovation, according to KFD, and no one was at the home at the time of the fire.

The house sustained heavy fire damage and the roof partially collapsed. KFD fire investigators are on the scene working to determine a cause.

If anyone has any information about the fire, they are requested a call 865-637-1386. All calls are anonymous.