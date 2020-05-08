How fostering a child right now is a great decision

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People finding themselves at home and with more time on their hands might be thinking about fostering or adopting a child.

Advocates in Knoxville say COVID-19 has put some children in immediate need of a loving home.

Serenity Andrews, Recruitment Specialist at Omni Visions, said there are 711 children in Knoxville that need an adoptive home and over 9,000 across the state.

“We have the most difficulty finding homes for teenagers and for our sibling groups. We always try to keep our siblings together and so it’s a little more difficult to find homes that are willing to take in sibling groups especially a large sibling group,” said Andrews.

Advocates say for those looking to foster or adopt, now is a great time that families can take advantage of.

“I think this is the perfect opportunity to foster cause a lot of training has been moved online. So, this makes it easier to get the required training. The required KEY training which stands for ‘Knowledge Empowers You’ is designed to really educated parents on what it means to foster was required to take in person. Now you can even take this course online,” added Andrews.

Being a foster parent can change your life for the better.

“I think being a foster parent for me has really stretched me. I had my own children and I wasn’t sure how I would love someone else child. Would I love them the same way I love my own? And I think it stretched me in way I didn’t expect. I’ve experience some of the greatest challenges in my life and at the same time some of the greatest joy to see kids recover from some really difficult times. And to know you played a part in changing a child’s life for the better, said” Michael Clark, a foster parent for 8 years and Executive Director of Knoxville Inner City Kids Outreach.

May is National Foster Care month in the US. If you’re interested in learning more, you can visit TheOmniFamily.com