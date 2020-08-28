How Hurricane Laura will affect East Tennessee weather; winds gusts could bring power outages and downed trees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The remnants of powerful Hurricane Laura are expected to pass through Eastern Kentucky and East Tennessee on Saturday morning with locally heavy rain and gusty winds capable of tree damage.

The more likely opportunity for rain and even stronger winds will come overnight Friday into early Saturday as the remnants of Laura push through the region. Laura will move through the region quickly, however, and be gone by Saturday afternoon. Behind it are cooler temperatures for Sunday.

The WATE 6 Storm Team forecast sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts of more than 40 mph, which could potentially result in damage to trees and knocking out power before dawn on Saturday. Tropical Storm Laura could cause some isolated areas of flooding and/or some standing water at times in low lying areas and some roads.

We will be Weather AWARE because of the potential impacts of locally heavy rainfall and potentially damaging winds. Rainfall estimates of 1″-2″+ will be possible across the region from overnight Friday into early Saturday afternoon.

Another impact could be the opportunity for some damaging winds. The more likely areas to see these appear to be across some of the higher terrain regions like the Plateau and in the Smokies where some 30-50mph+ gusts will be possible. Lower elevations, like the Valley could see some 20-40mph+ wind gusts as well.









As much rain as we’ve had lately, it wouldn’t take much to knock over some trees or power lines that could lead to some power outages or even some structural damage. Make sure all your electronic devices are charged in case of power outages and your flashlights batteries work as well.

The rain chances will taper off through the early afternoon hours from west to east, but winds will remain rather gusty at times in the 10-20mph range.