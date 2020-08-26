How Hurricane Laura will affect East Tennessee weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While the remnants of Hurricane Laura are expected to pass through East Tennessee on Saturday, it will move through quickly with rain and gusty winds and be gone by Saturday afternoon.

We could see as much as 1 to 2 inches of rain, but not much else.

Expected path of Hurricane Laura. (WATE)

Areas of locally heavy rainfall with the potential of isolated flooding will be the main concern, according to the WATE 6 Storm Team. There may also be some gusty winds, especially across the higher terrain regions of the Plateau and Smokies in the 20-35mph range.

With all the rain we’ve seen lately, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to see some limbs or trees come down that could affect power for some areas. It is something we will keep a close eye on as we go through the week.

East Tennessee timeline for Hurricane Laura. (WATE)

The exact timing and placement of where Laura comes ashore on the Gulf will greatly influence the WATE 6 Storm forecast for East Tennessee’s late-week weather.

Any shifts in timing or placement could make for dramatic changes to what we see in East Tennessee (wind strength and rainfall total-wise), so make sure to check back frequently on www.wate.com/weather or through our free weather app.

If the current forecast timing holds, we should see a drier Sunday and Monday with the possibility of some lows in the lower 60s by early Monday.