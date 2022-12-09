KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but the weather has not been matching what one might expect if they’re dreaming of a white Christmas.

With weather highs being in the upper 50s and 60s just a few weeks ahead of Christmas, how likely is it that we will see snow? Those hoping to see some snow on Christmas may still have a chance to get their wish, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate.gov.

Several places in East Tennessee have at least a 1% historical probability to see at least an inch of snow on Christmas, NOAA says. The National Weather Service in Morristown tweeted that while probabilities are low across the East Tennessee area, the best chance seems to be at Mt. LeConte, which has a 49% historical chance of a white Christmas.

A graphic of the historic probability of a white Christmas nationwide shared by NWS Morristown on Twitter.

A screengrab of the historic probability of snow on Christmas from Climate.gov

“The higher elevations have a slightly better chance of seeing 1 inch of snow on the ground on Christmas,” NWS Morristown said on Facebook. “Of course, we can’t forecast exact weather for Christmas just yet. It’s challenging enough to forecast snow a few days in advance, much less weeks in advance. A real forecast for Christmas Day would not be reliable this far in the future.”

The places with even a slight historical chance of a white Christmas on this side of the state according to an interactive weather map from Climate.gov include:

Place Percentage Historic Probability of Snow Oak Ridge 3% Lenoir City 1% Norris 1% McGhee Tyson 2% Gatlinburg 6% Sevierville 1% Townsend 6% Mt Leconte 49% Newport 3% Jefferson City 1% Morristown 4% Greeneville 5% Erwin 6% Bristol 6% Kingsport 3% Rogersville 4% Tazewell 7% Oneida 1% Allardt 10% Lancing 4% Decatur 2% Athens 1% Cleveland 1% Chattanooga 1% Dayton 1% Pikeville 1% Crossville 12% Monterey 10%

Whether you’re looking forward to snow or sun on Christmas morning, WATE 6’s team of meteorologists is working to give you the latest forecasts.