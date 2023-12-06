KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The anticipation of Christmas and the excitement of unwrapping presents never grows old and one organization in East Tennessee is making sure as many people as possible receive gifts.

Knoxville’s Salvation Army is one of thousands of units active in virtually every corner of the world. The Knoxville group first opened its doors in 1899 and since then it’s remained steadfast to its principles, helping others in many different ways.

The financial foundation is laid for the Salvation Army through the Red Kettle Christmas Campaign. The $1 and $5 bills donated around East Tennessee add up.

“This quarter is our first quarter of the year. We’ll raise almost half of our budget this quarter. So it is really, really important,” said Salvation Army of Knoxville Area Commander Cam Henderson. “So the bell ringing, we’re trying to raise about $220,000 through that effort. All of the local needs are served by the local donations. so the donations that are given here, stay here to serve the community.”

The Salvation Army has fed and housed the poor in Knoxville for the past 124 years. Sixty men are being served this Christmas season. They are fed three meals a day, seven days a week. Eight women and ten children currently live at the Salvation Army’s main building. They are there to escape a domestic violence situation or need food and shelter to avoid being homeless. The guests are served hot and healthy meals with the men and women eating at separate times.

“We want them feeling safe and comfortable so they have a place that they can feel like from here, I can launch out and get back on my feet again,” said Henderson.

A highlight of the Christmas season is the Angel Tree program. Hundreds of families who need help for Christmas registered for gifts three months ago. Since then people from churches, business offices, Sunday schools, and civic organizations have been shopping for the children.

“That’s what you are seeing here. This is all the donations from the community,” said Janine Ekhardt, Core Ministry Associate. “Yes. It’s incredible. It looks like a mess, but it is such a blessing.”

The big Angel Tree gift giveaway will be Thursday, Dec. 14 and Friday, Dec. 15 when families and their children will fill the community room.

“We also do seniors. This year we also put the men in our men’s shelter on the Angel Tree which the community totally took care of. All the seniors, all the men, and all the kids, which in total is right under a thousand people. So, incredible,” said Ekhardt.

The donations given to the Red Kettle Christmas Campaign and other donations go a long way. Rosa Paschal, a bell ringer for six years, is one of the organization’s star volunteers helping to raise thousands of dollars each week during the holiday season.

“I am happy because I’m helping someone else and not me,” said Paschal. “It’s going to help somebody.”

“We are trying to make a difference. I’ll tell you what, we make a difference not because of us, not even because of the donors and the givers. It is God who makes the difference. All we want to do is be his stewards,” said Henderson.

All of the money raised by the Knoxville area Salvation Army stays in East Tennessee and it is used specifically to fund its many local programs. Innovative social programs held at the Knoxville facility continued to keep the army’s work relevant, in addition to feeding and housing those in need, and providing gifts at Christmas. The dollars put into those kettles and other donations are made directly to the local office and will benefit thousands of people.