How social media is helping homebuyers and sellers in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Prices on the housing market are high and those homes are going quickly.

Some realtors can’t even find enough homes for their buyers. They’re taking to social media to help people find what they need and believe Facebook groups may be the new way to try and lock in that new home.

There’s no question it’s a hot market for home sales in East Tennessee.

“It’s not even been a full 24 hours on the market and we’ve already gotten several calls,” said Jacquelynn Farmer, who’s selling her home in Powell.

For those like her trying to sell, you’re in a good place.

“We’ve been thinking about it for a year or two just because we’ve been wanting to build and with the market the way it is it’s defiantly a seller’s market,” Farmer explained.

However, for those trying to buy a home, the market isn’t on your side.

“Buyers are having a very difficult time,” said Kristin Maupin, an Affiliate Broker at Town & Country Realtors of East Tennessee, Inc. “It seems we’re getting a lot of out-of-state buyers that are coming in, able to pay cash because they’re selling in larger markets, and are able to come in and sweep these homes in our market right away from our buyers that are local.”

Maupin said social media has been a huge asset to their business during this time,

“I know that there’s a lot of those Facebook groups and things where there’s a lot of marketing going on, and that’s almost the way in this market that you have to do it.”

“I know that there’s a lot of those Facebook groups and things where there’s a lot of marketing going on, and that’s almost the way in this market that you have to do it.” Kristin Maupin, Affiliate Broker at Town & Country Realtors of East Tennessee, Inc.

Not only is it helping her sell homes, but it’s helping her team find homes for clients.

“I have a site within the neighborhood and I was able to go in and say I have buyers looking and was able to obtain a sale that way,” Maupin explained.

Farmer has lived in her current home for four years and was shocked by the number of people who were interested in it after posting her home on the “I love Powell” Facebook group.

“As soon as we got it on Zillow we got a few views and saves and things like that, but just moments after putting it on Facebook and especially on the community pages, we’re up in the thousands of views now.”

This is great news for the Farmers, but not so much for those who are still looking to buy.

“You never know when that perfect home is going to become available just at the right moment for you,” said Kristin Maupin. “So just keep trying, keep with the offers.”

You may want to start your search on social media. Maupin said it’s important to get an agent that knows the market and knows how to help get an offer accepted.

She adds that your agent should be willing to work alongside other agents and has your best interest in mind.

The Farmers decided to sell their home without using an agent. They have an open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. this coming Saturday and Sunday.