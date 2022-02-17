KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As high winds travel across East Tennessee, the TVA is warning people about power impact. The wind can cause trees and limbs to hit power lines causing outages.

TVA spokesperson Jim Hopson said that the TVA and other local power companies work to minimize impacts by timing trees close to power lines. If a power line goes through your property and you are worried about tree limbs getting close to the line, call your local power company to discuss options to remove the branches.

High wind and other severe weather events can often cause a power line to fall down, when this happens Hopson warns not to approach it as it may still be energized. He does say to call your power company so that they can remove the hazard and get power restored.

Hopson says that restoring power is very similar to repairing a problem in your home’s electrical system, “you have to isolate the problem is, then you have to repair whatever is necessary within that faulted area and then you have to restore the power to that particular segment of the line.”

Overall with high winds, the safest place is indoors. It is also advised that any outdoor items that can be blown away are secured. The 6 Storm Team has the latest on the wind advisory.