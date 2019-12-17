How to change the world: Haynesfield Elementary students present projects to better community

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — From reducing cafeteria waste to preserving ecosystems, 6th graders at Haynesfield Elementary School are solving the community’s problems one project at a time.

Teacher Catherine Lamie said she’s been working to bring a project-based learning environment to her science classroom, but she had to get creative with the life science curriculum.

Monday, students unveiled weeks’ worth of hard work to community members.

“I told them to think of an area here in Bristol they might be concerned about and to research whatever that thing is, and come up with some kind of solution,” she explained. “If they could fix the problem, what would they do?”

Science teacher Catherine Lamie talks to her students about their biodiversity projects.

Hailey Kiser said she’d replace all the styrofoam trays in Haynesfield’s cafeteria.

For her project, Hailey researched the waste that her school cafeteria produces in styrofoam trays. She found that the school produced almost 11 pounds of styrofoam waste per day.

Another leg of her presentation explained the harmful effects of styrofoam on the environment, including the chemicals found in the styrofoam and how they affect wildlife and plants.

“I didn’t realize how many harmful chemicals were actually in styrofoam, we don’t really think about that, but a lot of the chemicals have even been (linked) to cancer,” she said.

Finally, she presented biodegradable, alternative trays for the school to use. She proposed bassage lunch trays, which she found cost about the same as the current styrofoam trays, or sugarcane trays.

The latter are more expensive, but she also proposed budget cuts to afford them.

Hailey’s project was one of just dozens of solutions offered up by students. Some students focused their projects on noise pollution, and others found ways to reduce pollution in local water sources.

Students present their findings and proposed solutions Monday.

Lamie said she wanted the projects to extend beyond the classroom, so part of the project was talking to community leaders to find solutions.

“It’s encouraging, it’s encouraging to know that they’re thinking about the future but it’s also encouraging that it’s not just a test,” she said.

“It’s something where they can take what they’ve actually learned and apply it to reality.”

The students’ work will be available to view online in the coming weeks.