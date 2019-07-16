How to dispose of hard-to-sell items

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Yard sales are popular as a way of making some extra cash and eliminating things you no longer need; however, some people don’t have the heart to haul items outside at 6 a.m. only to haggle with shoppers over a dollar or two.

There are alternatives for getting rid of things that are no longer useful to you, such as appliances, furniture, old cellphones and clothing.

Appliances

If you have a refrigerator or an electric stove, still in good working order, Craigslist, the free online classified ad service, is an ideal way of selling large appliances or furniture you don’t want to move yourself.

Just remember to add the disclaimer that you won’t deliver it.

Furniture & Household items

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores. These retail outlets generate funds for Habitat for Humanity.

You might be surprised at the array of things sold by ReStore outlets including appliances, chandeliers, desk lamps, building materials, towel racks and more.

Cellphones

Cellphones should not go into regular trash, because they contain harmful toxins, But you can sell your old cellphones. Several resale dealers like Gazelle buy old handsets, providing an easy way to unload your unneeded phone for cash.

Some retailers’ programs pay with gift cards, including:

Amazon Trade-in

Best Buy Trade-in

Walmart Gadgets to Gift Cards

Another option for your out-of-date cellphones is to donate them instead. You’ve probably seen collection boxes for organizations that donate phones to crime victims. Another great option is Cell Phones For Soldiers for your donation.

Professional Clothing

If you have professional clothes or shoes, that are in good shape, donate them to organizations that can help low-income men or women get a leg up in their career.

Dress For Success and Career Gear are two nonprofit organizations where you can donate men’s and women’s clothing. The Salvation Army or Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) are also places where you can offer your shoes or clothing to folks who really need them.