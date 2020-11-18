How to join Wreaths Across America ceremony in Knoxville

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2019, file photo, people walk among headstones with holiday wreaths in Arlington National Cemetery during Wreaths Across America Day in Arlington, Va. Coronavirus has more people addressing their end-of-life planning. And for those who haven’t, it’s a great time to take it on. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Friends, family and grateful citizens are invited to honor U.S. military servicemembers by placing wreaths on tombstones during the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony December 15.

A ceremony scheduled in Knoxville is part of a nationwide program. The East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery is at 2200 E Governor John Sevier Highway in Knoxville.

The Honor Guard will post colors around noon on Dec. 19. Gates will then open for families of veterans laid to rest in the cemetery. The general public will be allowed to join around 12:45 p.m.

To participate, go online to the Wreaths Across America East TN website and select a time between noon and 3:15 p.m. for when you would like to participate. Print the ticket, as organizers say you will need it at the front gate.