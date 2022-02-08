KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Throughout recent years, work and learning moved online for many people. The new online world exposes children to technology at an early age, and can be dangerous if not used correctly.

There are several ways to protect your child online, and technological dangers they should be aware of.

“Ninety-three percent of kids ages six through twelve have access to a tablet and/or smartphone,” said Erika Souter, parenting expert and published author of “How to Have a Kid and A Life: A Survival Guide.” “It is just as important for kids to be good digital citizens, as it is for adults.”

Children are expected to understand the internet earlier than ever, it’s almost a necessity.

Souter encourages parents to set boundaries with their kids. Applications like Facebook Messenger Kids provide several control and visibility features. The app allows parents to do things such as monitor who is messaging their child, give parents the ability to take action if any lines are crossed, and limit hours of the day their child can receive and send messages.

“There are even games you can download to help your kid understand what it means to be kind, responsible, safe and still have fun online,” Souter said.

Don’t “set and forget” parental controls just once. Restrictions and controls need to evolve as kids age, Souter encourages parents to stay engaged.

More of Souter’s tips for keeping your child safe online can be found on Facebook’s Messenger news webpage.

Google cybersecurity expert Kailyn Trychon stresses the importance of children knowing the dangers of operating online and how to stay safe.

Trychon says children should be using things like two-factor authentication, just like adults should.

“Are the kids aware of when they should tell a guardian or teacher when something doesn’t seem right,” Trychon asked.

Making sure your children feel comfortable enough to come to you, and teaching them when they should is important.

Google allows parents to limit their child’s screen time, review security and privacy controls and choose what websites you are OK with your child visiting by using the “Family Link.”

“We are talking about their personal information, they are going to need this for the rest of their lives,” Trychon said. “Here at Google we offer resources to teach parents how to approach these conversations with their children, everyone should look into them.”