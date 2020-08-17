How to know if you are getting a $500 stimulus check in August

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — If your family thought the $1,200 stimulus payment didn’t stretch far enough, there could be more help on the way.
On Friday, the Internal Revenue Service announced it would reopen the registration period for federal beneficiaries who did not receive the $500 per child payment earlier this year.
The CARES Act included a $1,200 payment for many individuals, as much as $2,400 for married couples filing jointly and a $500 credit for children under 17. Some families, however, did not receive credit for all their dependents.
People who received Social Security retirement, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Railroad Retirement benefits or Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension (C&P) and have not used the Non-Filers tool to provide information on their child, should register by Sept. 30.
If you used the tool after May 5, the IRS said no action is needed.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 130K total cases, more than 1,300 deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 73 new cases, 46 recoveries & 2,241 active cases
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Cases up 1,289 with 19 new deaths in Saturday statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: A look at UT student’s typical day during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports one new death along with 111 new cases
- CDC says people who recover from COVID-19 are protected up to 3 months
- Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 cases reach 130,458 with 1,947 new cases
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 43rd death since July 2, 48th total
- Metro Health Dept. reports 213 new COVID-19 cases in Nashville
- Nashville mayor to ease coronavirus restrictions on bars
- Florida sheriff bans deputies from wearing masks
- Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate
- COVID-19 testing is free, except when it’s not
- Coronavirus Tennessee: With the governor defending the state’s actions, COVID-19 cases rise by 2,118 and deaths increase by 24