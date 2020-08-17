How to know if you are getting a $500 stimulus check in August

News

by: WVLA and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — If your family thought the $1,200 stimulus payment didn’t stretch far enough, there could be more help on the way.

On Friday, the Internal Revenue Service announced it would reopen the registration period for federal beneficiaries who did not receive the $500 per child payment earlier this year.

The CARES Act included a $1,200 payment for many individuals, as much as $2,400 for married couples filing jointly and a $500 credit for children under 17. Some families, however, did not receive credit for all their dependents. 

People who received Social Security retirement, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Railroad Retirement benefits or Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension (C&P) and have not used the Non-Filers tool to provide information on their child, should register by Sept. 30.

If you used the tool after May 5, the IRS said no action is needed.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

