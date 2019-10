KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The two candidates vying to be the next Knoxville are preparing to answer your questions Tuesday in a forum.

The forum with Indya Kincannon and Eddie Mannis kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. in the Change Center located along Harriet Tubman Street.

You can email your questions to the newsroom at WUOT.com with the subject line: mayoral forum.

This event is free and open to the public. Election day is November 5 and early voting starts Wednesday, October 15.