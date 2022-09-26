KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Temperatures have started to cool down as we have enter the fall season. Many are looking to safely prepare their homes for winter and, hopefully, save some money in the process.

“Probably 60% of our fires last year in the fire season were related to cooking and probably the other 40% were related to heating type incidents,” said Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire– Knox County.

He said that it can happen to anyone, but you can start preparing your home now before you turn the heat on.

“Everybody needs to have their HVAC system cleaned and maintained on an annual basis,” Bagwell said. “If you’re going to use an electric heater, make sure that that electric heater doesn’t have lint and debris in it.”

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, storm windows can reduce heat loss by 10 to 20 percent. Another way people may try to keep the heating bill down is by using alternate heating sources.

“They may try to use other types of devices to warm their house,” Bagwell said. “I.e. A kerosene heater and electric heater, even an oil-burning heater.”

However, those come with their own dangers. AAA says to keep flammable items at least three feet away from a heat source. They also suggest always turning off portable heaters when leaving the room or going to sleep.

AAA also said to also check your carbon monoxide detectors monthly and have your fireplace cleaned and inspected every year.

“The number one thing that we want people to do is make sure that they have a working smoke detector,” Bagwell said.

If you use an alternate heating source, Bagwell said it’s good if it has a tip-over feature so that it turns off if it gets knocked over and a thermostat, so it automatically turns off when the room reaches the set temperature.