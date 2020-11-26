How to protect yourself from porch pirates this holiday shopping season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The holiday shopping season is around the corner and if you’re having packages delivered to your house, look out for porch pirates!

It’s a crime that can happen anywhere. Someone sees a package sitting on your porch, runs up to your door, and snatches it.

According to research firm Edelman Intelligence, an estimated 11 million Americans had packages stolen last year.

Earlier this week an Antioch woman caught a man stealing a package right off her doorstep. Suzy Allen says Amazon notified them their package was delivered around 10:30 a.m. and by around noon it was gone.

“We actually didn’t realize it right away. My husband was looking for what Amazon said they had delivered and then decided to check our security cameras and saw the guy steal our package,” Allen said.

Allen says the thief only got away with a portable heater, but it doesn’t soften the blow of having something stolen. They reported the incident to Metro police.

“We were pretty mad just because we work hard for our things, even though it wasn’t something super expensive or important. But no one likes their things to be stolen,” Allen said.

So what can you do to prevent porch pirates from poaching your packages? Better Business Bureau representative for Middle Tennessee, Caleb Nix, says one of the simplest things to do is request to sign for your deliveries.

“This makes sure that there’s no in-between step between you grabbing the package, or them dropping off the package, and it coming into your home,” Nix said.

Nix also recommends shipping packages to your office or neighbor’s house where someone might be available when boxes are delivered.

“People should not leave packages on their front porch. It’s just inviting people to come up and inviting unwanted people, or even animals, to come up and potentially damage or take the package from your front porch,” Nix said.

If you spot a scam or are a victim of one of these scams, report it to your local police. You can also report it to the BBB by clicking here.