How to stay ‘bear aware’ as wildlife activity increases

FILE — A black bear and cub share a spot in tall grass off a road in Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spring has begun and the Forset Service is encouraging people to be “bear aware.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service encourages people to remember simple bear safety when they visit Cherokee National Forest. Visitors are required to store unattended food in bear-resistant containers, in a vehicle in solid non-pliable material, or suspend food at least 12 feet off the ground.

Bears are opportunists by nature and they will eat whatever is readily available in the wild, from berries to insects. This also means that garbage and food odors attract bears to residential areas, dumpsites, campsites, and picnic areas.

This can then lead a bear to develop a pattern of relying on human food. This will eventually cause a bear to lose its fear of people, and grow more aggressive creating safety concerns for humans and can be fatal for the bear.

For additional information, visit the forest website at go.usa.gov/xHnYQ and bearwise.org/.

The Forest Service suggests the following steps if you encounter a black bear:

(Photo via The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service)

Remember:

If you see a bear in the distance, make a wide detour or slowly leave the area.

Always properly possess and store food and other attractants.

Never feed or toss food to a bear.

Store food or other attractants, such as toothpaste, in a closed hardtop vehicle, a bear-proof storage container or suspend at least 12 feet off the ground and six feet from limbs.

Never approach bears – they are wild animals. If a bear changes its natural behavior because of your presence, you are too close.

If a bear approaches you:

Don’t run or turn away.

Back away slowly.

Face the bear, but don’t look directly into its eyes.

Keep it in sight.

Make yourself look bigger by waving your arms and yelling.

Make lots of noise and stomp your feet.

If you are on a picnic or camping trip: