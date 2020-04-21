How to stay safe while canoeing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As the weather warms up and social distancing continues, canoeing is a great way to remain healthy and get out of the house, but it doesn’t come without its risks.

After a 27- year- old man remains missing after a canoe accident on Seneca Lake in Yates County, 18 News spoke to an expert on how you can stay safe this boating season.

1. Wear a life jacket.

“This is the number one thing you need to always have when you are on the water. Have it on, have it buckled up, have it zipped up, not sitting at the bottom of the canoe,” said Jim Pfiffer, the Executive Director of Chemung River Friends.

2. Have a whistle.

“Life vests are always a first. You need to also have a whistle or something that makes a lot of noise. If no one can see you or hear you, it makes it more difficult,” said Pfiffer.

3. Have a plan.

“On windy days, it’s easy to get blown over, if it’s windy and cold on a day like today, I wouldn’t go out. Have a plan in place. Make sure people know where you are when you go out,” said Pfiffer.”

To learn more about waterways and trails, visit the Chemung River Friends website.