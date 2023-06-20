KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention more children between 1 and 4 years-old die from drowning than any other cause of death.

Emily Morgan, the general manager of Safe Splash Swim School, explains that drowning is oftentimes silent.

“It’s not going to look like in movies and TV where they bob up and down yelling and splashing,” Morgan said. “Kiddos just slip under the water.”

Morgan believes that consistent swim lessons are the best thing to keep kids safe around the water.

“Having quality, consistent swim lessons is really the best way to prevent any childhood drowning incidents,” Morgan said. “There’s no bad age to get started. Any kiddo can become a confident swimmer just with those swim lessons.”

No matter what your child’s confidence level is in the water, it’s important to keep a close eye on them.

“Having a water watcher always, an adult water watcher with your kiddos anytime they’re around pool, lake, beach always have an assigned person to watch your children,” Morgan said.

If a flotation device is used, it is important that it is Coast Guard-approved.

Morgan said once your kids are done in the water it is important to pick up water toys and lock up the pool area if you can.

“Make sure that your fence is locked,” Morgan said. “Remove any toys from the pool at the end of swim time so you don’t have a kiddo wandering over to collect the toy from the pool.”

Another good idea for parents is to put your children in a bright swim suit so they are easier to see.