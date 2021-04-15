How to watch Knox County DA press conference on police body camera footage from Austin-East shooting

Knoxville police work the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School Monday, April 12, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen has announced a press conference at 11:30 a.m. to address issues surrounding the release of body camera evidence from Monday’s fatal officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School.

Allen is expected to provide information clarifying some questions that have been raised about the procedure used during the investigation.

WATE will carry a livestream of the press conference.

Anthony J. Thompson, Jr, 17, died Monday after he was shot by a KPD officer after a struggle inside a bathroom at Austin-East Magnet High School. Police say Thompson was armed. Four officers are on administrative leave as the shooting is investigated.