How to watch Knox County DA press conference on police body camera footage from Austin-East shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen has announced a press conference at 11:30 a.m. to address issues surrounding the release of body camera evidence from Monday’s fatal officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School.
Allen is expected to provide information clarifying some questions that have been raised about the procedure used during the investigation.
Anthony J. Thompson, Jr, 17, died Monday after he was shot by a KPD officer after a struggle inside a bathroom at Austin-East Magnet High School. Police say Thompson was armed. Four officers are on administrative leave as the shooting is investigated.