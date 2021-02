KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- Knoxville police said late Friday that the gunshot wound victim found unresponsive in a crashed vehicle on Wilson Avenue Friday has died.

According to KPD, the victim, identified only as a 16-year-old male student at Austin-East Magnet High School, was pronounced deceased after being taken to the hospital and KPD's initial investigation into the incident is now an active homicide investigation being led by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.