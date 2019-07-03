Huge turn out at event to celebrate East TN community heroes

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Some East Tennessee heroes got some recognition they deserve on Tuesday.

The Hero Appreciation Event provided free food and goodies to law enforcement, health professionals, firefighters, teachers and other professionals who serve along with their families.

The event was hosted by the women behind Hembree and Moore Real Estate. Both once served in their own ways and now want to continue to give back.

The only problem with the event was the turnout was so great that organizers said they needed more chairs.