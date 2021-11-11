OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After pulling a vehicle from Melton Hill Lake on Wednesday that was linked to a woman missing since 2005, Oak Ridge Police said human remains have been found in that vehicle.

Presently, officials are working to process the vehicle, and identify the remains — as of now, it is unclear how long it will take to identify them. ORPD says the vehicle belonged to Miriam Ruth Hemphill who was reported missing in Oak Ridge in July 2005. ORPD says remains unclear if the remains found in the vehicle are Hemphill’s.

Multiple law enforcement agencies acted on a tip from private divers Wednesday afternoon regarding the vehicle, which was pulled out of the water at around 8 p.m. ORPD said, “The Oak Ridge Fire Department also helped investigators with the processing and deconstruction of the vehicle Thursday morning as crews sorted through the silt and mud that had accumulated over the years it was underwater.”

Anyone with information is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399 or submit a tip online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home.





